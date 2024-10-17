Short Interest in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Drops By 9.0%

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,400 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 831,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.94. 12,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.20. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -75.03 and a beta of 0.66. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $188.53.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,665,666.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,665,666.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,322. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 162.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 731.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

