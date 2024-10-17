Short Interest in Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Rises By 11.9%

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,168,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 17,130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of CLCMF stock opened at C$2.85 on Thursday. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.45.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

