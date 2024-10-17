Short Interest in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Rises By 6.8%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,009,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,710 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 54.6% in the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,967 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Chemours by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,824,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,744,000 after purchasing an additional 178,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,811,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 382,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.74. Chemours has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

