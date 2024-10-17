Short Interest in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Decreases By 7.7%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 798,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in TopBuild by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $16,158,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $13,832,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $13,707,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in TopBuild by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.89.

BLD traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,019. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.36. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

