Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at TD Cowen

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SVCO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvaco Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Silvaco Group Trading Down 32.6 %

SVCO opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Silvaco Group has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth $640,000.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

