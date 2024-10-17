Simon’s Cat (CAT) Trading Up 9.8% This Week

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $170.86 million and $19.47 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00251394 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,206,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,206,250 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,206,249.632 with 6,749,955,206,249.632 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002588 USD and is down -12.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $20,331,242.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

