SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SM. TD Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 461.9% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

