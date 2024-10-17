Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

SMSI stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

