Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.69 and last traded at $60.29, with a volume of 3706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $247,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,715.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,715.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,533.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 578,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

