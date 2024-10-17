SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 15695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,701.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

