SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $55,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

SPYG stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.35. 138,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,733. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

