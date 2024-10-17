SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,119 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 15.2% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $50,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,893,000 after purchasing an additional 512,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 183,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,997,000 after purchasing an additional 211,529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $53.76. 224,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

