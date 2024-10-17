SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 72,247 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 499,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,469,000 after buying an additional 79,803 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $88.24 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

