Stifel Financial (SF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stifel Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $101.93. 5,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.09. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

