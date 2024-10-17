Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 87,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 79,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Trading Up 8.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 18.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.