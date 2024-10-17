Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 17th (ARGX, CAG, CFG, CME, CSX, EQBK, FHN, GPK, ICE, MKTX)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 17th:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $512.00 to $635.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $233.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $41.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $18.00 to $20.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $314.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $92.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $915.00 to $1,068.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $75.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $108.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price increased by Stephens from $35.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $325.00 to $350.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $525.00 to $550.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

