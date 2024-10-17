Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 17th (ARGX, CAG, CFG, CME, CSX, EQBK, FHN, GPK, ICE, MKTX)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 17th:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $512.00 to $635.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $233.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $41.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $18.00 to $20.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $314.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $92.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $915.00 to $1,068.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $75.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $108.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price increased by Stephens from $35.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $325.00 to $350.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $525.00 to $550.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for argenx SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.