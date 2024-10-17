Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 142,945 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 96,693 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 64.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,173,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,102,000 after acquiring an additional 854,456 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 934,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,230,000 after purchasing an additional 684,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,929,000 after purchasing an additional 671,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,093,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 640,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLE opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.48. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $98.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.28.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

