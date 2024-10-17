StockNews.com Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter worth $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

