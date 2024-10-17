Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.16.

NYSE:SYK opened at $361.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.28 and a 200-day moving average of $343.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $255.22 and a 52 week high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

