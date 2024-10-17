Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Reaches $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.85 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,902.04 or 1.00000807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00013351 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00064455 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023806 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.