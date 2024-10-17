Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 44 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,187,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Equinix by 48.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $2,659,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 159.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $2,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $880.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $852.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $796.23. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $907.21.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

