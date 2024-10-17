Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 1,466 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 21,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:T opened at $21.70 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

