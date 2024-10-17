Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 286 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after buying an additional 1,554,374 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,994,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 6.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,228,000 after acquiring an additional 874,133 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Sempra by 96.9% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,528,000 after purchasing an additional 805,084 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.46. Sempra has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.