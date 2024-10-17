Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $922,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,198.90 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,221.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,138.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,077.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,206.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.