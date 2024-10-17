Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $140.31. 19,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,770. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

