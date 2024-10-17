Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.14. 395,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,830. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $120.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.