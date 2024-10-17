Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $4.20 Million Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises 0.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,381 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1506 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

