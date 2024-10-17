Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 233.3% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $4.60 on Thursday, reaching $345.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,535. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $347.35.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.06.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

