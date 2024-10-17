Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $390.32. The company had a trading volume of 277,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,878. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $393.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.28. The company has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

