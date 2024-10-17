Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $535.66. 1,238,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $516.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.92. The firm has a market cap of $485.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $538.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

