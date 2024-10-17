Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGXU. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 119,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $27.52.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

