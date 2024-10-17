Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXUFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGXU. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 119,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $27.52.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.