Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 17,752 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 262,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,809,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.52. The company had a trading volume of 72,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,904. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $201.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.01.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

