Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,309. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

