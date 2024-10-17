Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $328,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,771. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

