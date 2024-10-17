Susquehanna Increases United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $85.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

UAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $72.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,803,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,623,209. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,912,000 after purchasing an additional 429,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Airlines by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,664 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,354,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,542 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

