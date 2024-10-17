Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.95.

SYF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.17. 1,784,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

