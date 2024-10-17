Tamar Securities LLC Acquires 474 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 39,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 90,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,843,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

