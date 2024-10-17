Tamar Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,711,000 after buying an additional 1,074,175 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,397 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,021,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,627,000 after purchasing an additional 529,237 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,789,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 178,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,181,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,088,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $117.82. The firm has a market cap of $259.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.