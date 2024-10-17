Tamar Securities LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCIDFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 129,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,651 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

LCID stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

