TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 9,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

