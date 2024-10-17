Teilinger Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,478,000. CenterPoint Energy accounts for about 7.9% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.92. 621,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

