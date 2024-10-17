Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $5.75. Tele2 AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 127 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Tele2 AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $678.91 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

