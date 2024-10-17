Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

ERIC stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.