Terra Classic One Day Volume Reaches $14.37 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $508.83 million and $14.37 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001004 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000536 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,707,835,487,303 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terraclassic.co.uk. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

