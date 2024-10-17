Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $200.69 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

