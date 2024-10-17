The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Lowered by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $240,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

CLX stock opened at $163.43 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.