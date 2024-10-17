The Progressive Co. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $13.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.17 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.19.

Progressive Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PGR opened at $255.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 52-week low of $149.14 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.56 and a 200 day moving average of $223.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,015,247.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,383 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,453. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

