The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 2.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $389.42 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $392.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

