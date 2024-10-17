The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.53. 4,661,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,969,034. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average of $99.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

