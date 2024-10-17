Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Increased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.5 %

TMO opened at $591.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $607.90 and a 200-day moving average of $583.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

